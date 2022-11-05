Over 1K absentee ballots never mailed to some Georgia voters

Most of the Cobb County voters who weren’t sent their ballots will now have to vote in person on Election Day if they want to vote. The county is mailing ballots by overnight delivery to out-of-state voters, but ballots will only be counted if the county election's office receives them before polls close at 7 p.m., according to state law.

Elections Director Janine Eveler wrote in an email Friday to the county's elections board that workers didn't upload ballot information to a mailing machine, and ballots were never created nor sent on two days last month, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.