Ossoff quarantines after wife positive for COVID-19

Ossoff, 33, said his wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer, has mild coronavirus symptoms and that he's showing symptoms, too. He said he was tested Saturday and is awaiting results while self-quarantining.

“Jon has not held or participated in an in-person campaign event in over a month and will remain in isolation until medical professionals clear both him and Dr. Kramer,” said Miryam Lipper, Ossoff's campaign communications director, in a statement released on Twitter.