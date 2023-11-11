Osojnik scores 18 as Eastern Michigan knocks off Georgia Southern 70-60

Led by Arne Osojnik's 18 points, the Eastern Michigan Eagles defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles 70-60 on Saturday
Georgia News
28 minutes ago

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Arne Osojnik had 18 points in Eastern Michigan's 70-60 victory against Georgia Southern on Saturday.

Osojnik shot 7 for 13, including 4 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Eagles (1-1). Tyson Acuff scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 14 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free throw line.

Deuce Dean led the way for the Eagles (0-2) with 20 points and two steals. Georgia Southern also got 12 points, nine rebounds and two steals from Cam Bryant.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Eastern Michigan visits Florida Atlantic and Georgia Southern plays Jacksonville on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Killer Mike discusses his three Grammy nominations for latest album ‘Michael’21h ago

Fire at Atlanta apartment complex forces hundreds to evacuate, displaces 28
18m ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Gaza's main hospital goes dark in intense fighting
8m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marine’s housing odyssey shines light on faltering voucher system
7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Marine’s housing odyssey shines light on faltering voucher system
7h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Football scoreboard: Round 1 of state playoffs
14h ago
The Latest
Friday's Scores
15h ago
Noah Thomasson scores 21, Georgia beats Wake Forest 80-77
17h ago
Green Jr. paces Florida State with 18 points as 'Noles smack Kennesaw State 94-67
18h ago
Featured

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
Meet the Georgia rodeo clown aiming for the top ranks of the profession
HS football scoreboard: A look at first-round state playoff winners
14h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top