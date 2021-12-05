ajc logo
Ortiz lifts North Alabama over Carver College 103-40

1 hour ago
Daniel Ortiz had 22 points as North Alabama routed Carver College 103-40

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Daniel Ortiz had 22 points as North Alabama routed Carver College 103-40 on Sunday.

Will Soucie had 14 points for North Alabama (5-3), which won its fourth straight game. C.J. Brim added 13 points and six rebounds. Isaac Chatman had 12 points.

North Alabama is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.

Stephon Auguste had 10 points for the Cougars who compete in the NCCAA.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

