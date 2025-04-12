Orlando takes road win streak into matchup with Atlanta

The Hawks are 9-6 against the rest of their division. Atlanta ranks second in the league with 29.6 assists per game. Trae Young leads the Hawks averaging 11.6.

The Magic are 12-3 against the rest of the division. Orlando is last in the league shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

The 118.2 points per game the Hawks score are 12.8 more points than the Magic allow (105.4). The Magic average 11.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 14.2 per game the Hawks allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 24.2 points and 11.6 assists for the Hawks. Zaccharie Risacher is averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

Franz Wagner is scoring 24.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Magic. Caleb Houstan is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 122.3 points, 43.7 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.7 points per game.

Magic: 8-2, averaging 109.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.3 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out for season (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (hand), Jacob Toppin: day to day (calf), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: out for season (quad), Franz Wagner: day to day (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (hip), Paolo Banchero: day to day (ankle), Moritz Wagner: out for season (knee), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: day to day (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.