Orlando squares off against the Atlanta Hawks in Mexico City

The Orlando Magic square off against the Atlanta Hawks in Mexico City
By The Associated Press
36 minutes ago

Atlanta Hawks (4-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Mexico City; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic play the Atlanta Hawks in Mexico City.

Orlando finished 34-48 overall and 7-9 in Southeast Division action last season. The Magic averaged 111.4 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

Atlanta went 41-41 overall and 8-8 in Southeast Division action during the 2022-23 season. The Hawks averaged 118.4 points per game last season, 18.5 from the free throw line and 32.4 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Magic: Gary Harris: day to day (groin), Markelle Fultz: day to day (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (hand), Jonathan Isaac: day to day (hamstring).

Hawks: Wesley Matthews: out (calf), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

