Orlando squares off against the Atlanta Hawks in Mexico City

Mexico City; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic play the Atlanta Hawks in Mexico City.

Orlando finished 34-48 overall and 7-9 in Southeast Division action last season. The Magic averaged 111.4 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

Atlanta went 41-41 overall and 8-8 in Southeast Division action during the 2022-23 season. The Hawks averaged 118.4 points per game last season, 18.5 from the free throw line and 32.4 from 3-point range.

INJURIES: Magic: Gary Harris: day to day (groin), Markelle Fultz: day to day (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (hand), Jonathan Isaac: day to day (hamstring).

Hawks: Wesley Matthews: out (calf), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.