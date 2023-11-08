Orlando squares off against the Atlanta Hawks in Mexico City

Atlanta Hawks (4-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
Mexico City; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic play the Atlanta Hawks in Mexico City.
Orlando finished 34-48 overall and 7-9 in Southeast Division action last season. The Magic averaged 111.4 points per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.
Atlanta went 41-41 overall and 8-8 in Southeast Division action during the 2022-23 season. The Hawks averaged 118.4 points per game last season, 18.5 from the free throw line and 32.4 from 3-point range.
INJURIES: Magic: Gary Harris: day to day (groin), Markelle Fultz: day to day (knee), Wendell Carter Jr.: out (hand), Jonathan Isaac: day to day (hamstring).
Hawks: Wesley Matthews: out (calf), Kobe Bufkin: out (thumb).
