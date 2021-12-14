Orlando hosts Atlanta following Young's 41-point game

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup on Nov. 16. John Collins scored 23 points to help lead the Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Magic, while averaging 20.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Franz Wagner is averaging 17.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Young is averaging 27 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Collins is averaging 16.9 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 1-9, averaging 102.2 points, 44.2 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 114.8 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E'Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring).

