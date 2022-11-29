Orlando hosts Atlanta, aims to stop home slide

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 108-98 on Oct. 21. Trae Young scored 25 points to help lead the Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagner is averaging 19.5 points and four assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Young averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 27.7 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.6 points, six rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 104.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 109.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Mo Bamba: day to day (back), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (foot), Cole Anthony: out (oblique), Chuma Okeke: day to day (knee), Markelle Fultz: day to day (toe), Terrence Ross: day to day (illness), Jalen Suggs: day to day (ankle).

Hawks: Jalen Johnson: day to day (ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.