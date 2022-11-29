BreakingNews
Record 301K early votes cast in one day in Georgia runoff for US Senate
Orlando hosts Atlanta, aims to stop home slide

By The Associated Press
6 hours ago
Orlando aims to end its 4-game home slide with a win over Atlanta

Atlanta Hawks (11-10, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (5-16, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando is looking to break its four-game home skid with a victory against Atlanta.

The Magic are 2-11 in conference play. Orlando is at the bottom of the NBA recording only 21.0 assists per game led by Franz Wagner averaging 4.0.

The Hawks have gone 8-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last meeting 108-98 on Oct. 21. Trae Young scored 25 points to help lead the Hawks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagner is averaging 19.5 points and four assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

Young averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 27.7 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Dejounte Murray is averaging 20.6 points, six rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 3-7, averaging 104.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.5 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 109.7 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), Mo Bamba: day to day (back), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (foot), Cole Anthony: out (oblique), Chuma Okeke: day to day (knee), Markelle Fultz: day to day (toe), Terrence Ross: day to day (illness), Jalen Suggs: day to day (ankle).

Hawks: Jalen Johnson: day to day (ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

