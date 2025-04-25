Orlando City takes shutout streak into matchup against Atlanta United

Atlanta United FC (2-4-3, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (3-2-4, sixth in the Eastern Conference)
Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -136, Atlanta United FC +339, Draw +276; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City comes into a matchup with Atlanta United after putting together three straight shutout wins.
Orlando is 2-2-4 against conference opponents. Orlando ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 15 goals led by Martin Ojeda with four.
United is 2-4-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. United ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 39 shots on goal, averaging 4.3 per game.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ojeda has scored four goals with three assists for Orlando. Marco Pasalic has four goals and one assist.
Emmanuel Latte Lath has five goals and one assist for United. Miguel Almiron has two goals and one assist.
SEASON SO FAR: Orlando: Averaging 1.7 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.
United: Averaging 1.2 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 5.4 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.8 goals per game.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando: Nicolas Santiago Rodriguez Calderon (injured), Favian Loyola (injured), Cesar Araujo (injured), Eduard Atuesta (injured).
United: Edwin Mosquera (injured), Derrick Williams (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
