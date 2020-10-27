Orlando City SC takes tough defense into matchup against Atlanta United FC

The teams match up Wednesday for the fourth time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mueller has five goals and five assists for Orlando City SC. Benji Michel has three goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

Brooks Lennon has two goals and three assists for Atlanta United FC. Jon Gallagher has four goals over the past 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 4-1-5, averaging 1.5 goals, 1.3 assists, 3.6 shots on goal and 4.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

Atlanta United FC: 2-6-2, averaging one goal, 0.8 assists, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Mauricio Pereyra (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez (injured), Jake Mulraney, JJ Williams.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.