Orlando City SC takes home win streak into matchup with Atlanta United FC

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. Orlando City SC won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Mueller has three goals and two assists for Orlando City SC. Nani has four goals in seven games for Orlando City SC.

Ezequiel Barco has two goals and one assist for Atlanta United FC. Gonzalo Martinez has two goals in four games for Atlanta United FC.

SEASON SO FAR: Orlando City SC: Averaging 2.4 goals, 1.3 assists, 6.4 shots on goal and 7.2 corner kicks through nine games while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Atlanta United FC: Averaging 0.9 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks through eight games while allowing one goal per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Joao Moutinho (injured), Dom Dwyer (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez (injured), Jake Mulraney, JJ Williams.

