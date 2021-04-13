Orlando City SC opens season at home against Atlanta United FC

Orlando City SC went 11-4-8 overall and 8-1-3 at home during the 2020 season. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals last season, averaging 0.8 per game.

Atlanta United FC went 6-13-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-6-2 on the road. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals a season ago and recorded 17 assists.