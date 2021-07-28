Orlando City SC faces Atlanta United FC in conference matchup

Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall and 2-6-2 on the road in the 2020 season. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals a season ago, averaging one per game.

The teams square off Friday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez (injured), Mauricio Pereyra, Junior Urso (injured), Daryl Dike.

Atlanta United FC: Brad Guzan, Ezequiel Barco, Miles Robinson, Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), George Bello, Jurgen Damm (injured), Mo Adams (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.