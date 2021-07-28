ajc logo
Orlando City SC faces Atlanta United FC in conference matchup

By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago
Orlando City SC hosts Atlanta United FC in Eastern Conference play

Atlanta United FC (2-5-8) vs. Orlando City SC (7-4-4)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -116, Atlanta United FC +294, Draw +274; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC takes on Atlanta United FC in Eastern Conference play.

Orlando City SC put together an 11-4-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 8-1-3 in home games. Orlando City SC averaged 2.1 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.

Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall and 2-6-2 on the road in the 2020 season. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals a season ago, averaging one per game.

The teams square off Friday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez (injured), Mauricio Pereyra, Junior Urso (injured), Daryl Dike.

Atlanta United FC: Brad Guzan, Ezequiel Barco, Miles Robinson, Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), George Bello, Jurgen Damm (injured), Mo Adams (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

