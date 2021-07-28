Orlando City SC faces Atlanta United FC in conference matchup

Atlanta United FC (2-5-8) vs. Orlando City SC (7-4-4)
Orlando, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -116, Atlanta United FC +294, Draw +274; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC takes on Atlanta United FC in Eastern Conference play.
Orlando City SC put together an 11-4-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 8-1-3 in home games. Orlando City SC averaged 2.1 goals on five shots on goal per game last season.
Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall and 2-6-2 on the road in the 2020 season. Atlanta United FC scored 23 goals a season ago, averaging one per game.
The teams square off Friday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Alexandre Pato (injured), Jhegson Mendez (injured), Mauricio Pereyra, Junior Urso (injured), Daryl Dike.
Atlanta United FC: Brad Guzan, Ezequiel Barco, Miles Robinson, Franco Ibarra (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), George Bello, Jurgen Damm (injured), Mo Adams (injured).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.