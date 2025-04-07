Orlando and Atlanta square off for conference showdown

The Magic have gone 28-20 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando leads the NBA allowing just 105.6 points per game while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Hawks are 27-21 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta gives up 119.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Magic average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer makes per game than the Hawks allow (14.2). The Hawks average 12.4 more points per game (118.0) than the Magic give up to opponents (105.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagner is shooting 46.3% and averaging 24.2 points for the Magic. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 14.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and three steals for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 109.0 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.4 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 124.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 31.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: out for season (quad), Moritz Wagner: out for season (knee).

Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out for season (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (hand), Jacob Toppin: out (calf), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.