Georgia News
Georgia News

Orlando and Atlanta square off for conference showdown

Orlando faces Atlanta in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Atlanta Hawks (37-41, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (38-40, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks take on Franz Wagner and the Orlando Magic in Eastern Conference action Tuesday.

The Magic have gone 28-20 against Eastern Conference teams. Orlando leads the NBA allowing just 105.6 points per game while holding opponents to 46.8% shooting.

The Hawks are 27-21 in Eastern Conference play. Atlanta gives up 119.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Magic average 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer makes per game than the Hawks allow (14.2). The Hawks average 12.4 more points per game (118.0) than the Magic give up to opponents (105.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wagner is shooting 46.3% and averaging 24.2 points for the Magic. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 14.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and three steals for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 24.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 109.0 points, 44.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.4 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 124.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 31.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: out for season (quad), Moritz Wagner: out for season (knee).

Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out for season (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Clint Capela: out (hand), Jacob Toppin: out (calf), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Okongwu, Young help Hawks beat Jazz 147-134

Double-doubles from Trae Young, Onyeka Okongwu not enough as Mavericks hold off Hawks, 120-118

Sharpe and Avdija lead the Trail Blazers to a 127-113 win over the Hawks

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Fantasy 5

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 4 Night

1h ago

Winning numbers drawn in Sunday’s Georgia Cash 3 Night

1h ago

Featured

Fourth grade students from the Museum School of Avondale Estates listen during a tour of a Civil War exhibit at the Atlanta History Center in Atlanta on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump’s Smithsonian order follows Reconstruction playbook in rewriting history

Historians, scholars and museum officials throughout Atlanta and the South fear the order could alter the way American history has been taught and digested for decades.

Thousands without power as storms move through Georgia, risking flooding, tornadoes

Horse dies in downtown Atlanta after suffering medical emergency, official says