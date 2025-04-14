Orlando and Atlanta meet in play-in game

PLAY-IN GAME: The Magic and Hawks meet to decide the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner earns the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

The Magic are 12-4 against division opponents. Orlando has a 15-27 record against teams above .500.

The Hawks are 30-22 in conference games. Atlanta is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 118.2 points per game and is shooting 47.2%.

The Magic are shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Hawks allow to opponents. The Hawks average 13.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 11.4 per game the Magic give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Franz Wagner is averaging 24.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Magic. Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Dyson Daniels is averaging 14.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and three steals for the Hawks. Trae Young is averaging 22.9 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 7-3, averaging 108.5 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points per game.

Hawks: 5-5, averaging 122.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 30.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jalen Suggs: out for season (quad), Franz Wagner: day to day (knee), Cory Joseph: day to day (knee), Paolo Banchero: day to day (ankle), Moritz Wagner: out for season (knee).

Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out for season (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Onyeka Okongwu: day to day (knee), Clint Capela: out (hand), Trae Young: day to day (achilles), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder), Caris LeVert: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.