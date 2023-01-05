ajc logo
X

Orioles DFA O'Hearn 2 days after trade, claim Díaz back

Georgia News
1 hour ago
The Baltimore Orioles have designated first baseman Ryan O’Hearn for assignment two days after acquiring him in a trade with Kansas City

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles designated first baseman Ryan O'Hearn for assignment Thursday, two days after acquiring him in a trade with Kansas City. They also claimed infielder Lewin Díaz off waivers from Atlanta after trading him to the Braves last month.

The Orioles acquired O'Hearn from the Royals for cash on Tuesday. Now they have a week to trade him or put him on waivers. If he clears waivers, they could send him to the minors.

Díaz played for the Miami Marlins the past three seasons, but this offseason has been eventful for him.

The Pittsburgh Pirates claimed him off waivers from Miami, then the Orioles claimed him off waivers from Pittsburgh before trading him to Atlanta for cash. The Braves designated him for assignment, and now Baltimore has claimed him back.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Chick-fil-A investigating ‘suspicious activity’ on mobile app5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia’s governor blasts tailgating policy at football title game
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Excuse me? No tailgating?
10h ago

Opinion: My husband played college football, but our son won’t
10h ago

Opinion: My husband played college football, but our son won’t
10h ago

Credit: Gareth Patterson

Jimbo Fisher to hire Bobby Petrino, bad guy and diminished coach
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Mark Zaleski

At Fisk University, gymnastics makes a giant leap for HBCUs
1h ago
Delta says free Wi-Fi coming to many US flights next month
2h ago
Peoples named CEO of Alabama Power
2h ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top