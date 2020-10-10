Order will allow jury trials to resume in Georgia

When he declared a statewide judicial emergency in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice Harold Melton suspended jury trials. The order he plans to sign Saturday will extend the emergency for an additional 30 days but will lift the suspension on jury trials, Melton announced in a news release Wednesday.

The new order allows the chief judge of each trial court “to resume jury trials, if that can be done safely and in accordance with a final jury trial plan,” the new order says, according to the release.