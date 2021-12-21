Oquendo scores 17 of his 21 in 2nd half, Georgia beats WCU

Oquendo and Bridges each converted a three-point play during a 9-0 run to give Georgia a 70-62 lead. Oquendo capped that run with a 3-pointer and he added another 3 with 50 seconds left to make it 82-75. The Bulldogs led by at least four points in the final five minutes.

Aaron Cook had 13 points and 12 assists and Dalen Ridgnal had 10 points and nine rebounds for Georgia (5-6), which has won all eight games in the series. Oquendo was 6 of 13 from the field, but made all seven of his free throws. Cook, ranked No. 2 in the SEC and No. 6 nationally with 6.6 assists per game, is 20 assists from 400 for his career.