Oquendo rallies Georgia, keeps Ole Miss winless in SEC 62-58

The win came in first-year Georgia coach Mike White's first trip to Oxford, where he was a four-year starter for the Rebels, leading them to three straight 20-win seasons before becoming an assistant coach on teams that won two Southeastern Conference West titles.

Oquendo’s first points came on a 3-pointer four minutes into the second half, but his offense really came alive in the final six minutes, starting with a dunk and a layup to keep the Bulldogs within two. He knocked down a 3 to give Georgia a 57-56 lead with 2:20 left and knocked down another with 1:04 left to make it 60-56. His two free throws with three seconds left put the game out of reach.