ajc logo
X

Oquendo leads second-half rally in Georgia's 72-65 win

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Kario Oquendo scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half and rallied Georgia to a 72-65 victory over Chattanooga

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kario Oquendo scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half and rallied Georgia to a 72-65 victory over Chattanooga on Wednesday.

Oquendo was 7-of-11 shooting, including 5 of 8 in the second half with two 3-pointers. His 3-pointer with 1:48 to play snapped the last of four ties and was the final field goal of the game. From there, the Bulldogs made 6 of 8 free throws while the Mocs were missing three from the arc.

Terry Roberts added 14 points, Baelen Bridges 12 and Jailyn Ingram 10 for Georgia (9-3).

Jamal Johnson hit 6 of 10 3-point tries and scored 23 points for the Mocs (8-5). Dalvin White and Jake Stephens had 10 points each. Stephens grabbed eight rebounds. In Chattanooga's overtime loss to Belmont on Sunday, Stephens had 30 points and 20 rebounds.

After shooting just 20% in the first half and trailing by 33-30 at the break, the Bulldogs caught the Mocs midway through the second half. Oquendo's two free throws with three minutes to go gave Georgia its first lead and were part of a 17-5 game-ending run over the final six minutes.

The Bulldogs shot 52% in the second half. They finished with a 20-of-25 performance at the line to 9 of 15 for the Mocs.

The Mocs, who came in ranked second nationally making just under 12 3s a game, put up 39 from the arc, making 9 of 21 in the first half but only 5 of 18 in the second.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks

Credit: Danny Karnik

Brent Key bringing different plan to Georgia Tech recruiting3h ago

Credit: Contributed

Ga. Supreme Court slams AG’s office over broken execution agreement
12h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather
6h ago

Credit: National Archives

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
11h ago

Credit: National Archives

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
11h ago

US Rep. Ferguson voted in Georgia county where he no longer lives, records show
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: David Richard

Roman understands second-guessing as Ravens sputter
29m ago
NIL casts cloud over college football's early signing period
48m ago
7-year sentence ordered in $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top