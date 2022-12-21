Oquendo leads second-half rally in Georgia's 72-65 win

Jamal Johnson hit 6 of 10 3-point tries and scored 23 points for the Mocs (8-5). Dalvin White and Jake Stephens had 10 points each. Stephens grabbed eight rebounds. In Chattanooga's overtime loss to Belmont on Sunday, Stephens had 30 points and 20 rebounds.

After shooting just 20% in the first half and trailing by 33-30 at the break, the Bulldogs caught the Mocs midway through the second half. Oquendo's two free throws with three minutes to go gave Georgia its first lead and were part of a 17-5 game-ending run over the final six minutes.