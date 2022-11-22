ajc logo
X

Oquendo leads Georgia over Saint Joe's at Sunshine Slam

Georgia News
27 minutes ago
Kario Oquendo scored 15 points and Georgia posted a comfortable 66-53 victory over Saint Joseph’s at the Sunshine Slam

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kario Oquendo scored 15 points and Georgia posted a comfortable 66-53 victory over Saint Joseph's at the Sunshine Slam on Monday night.

Oquendo made 4 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer and added five rebounds for the Bulldogs. Terry Roberts and reserves Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Justin Hill all scored 12.

Abdur-Rahim scored all his points in the first half to lead Georgia to a 38-15 lead at intermission.

Cameron Brown and Ejike Obinna combined to score 14 points in a 17-5 run to open the second half and Saint Joseph's closed to within 43-32 with 10:40 left to play. Oquendo answered with a three-point play for the Bulldogs, who maintained a double-digit lead until Lynn Greer III hit two free throws to get the Hawks within 54-46 with 2:58 remaining.

Justin Hill buried a 3-pointer for Georgia, Terry Roberts scored in the paint and Matthew Moncrieffe hit two free throws to cap a 7-2 run that wrapped up the win.

Georgia improves to 4-1 in its first season under Mike White. White, who took over for Billy Donovan at Florida in 2015, left the Gators after last season to coach the Southeastern Conference rival Bulldogs.

Ejike Obinna, Cameron Brown and Erik Reynolds II all scored 10 for the Hawks (2-2). Reynolds was coming off a career-high 32 points in a win over Albany, but he made just 3 of 12 shots against Georgia.

Georgia will play UAB on Tuesday for the Beach Bracket championship and Saint Joseph's will take on South Florida in the consolation game.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Editors' Picks

Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison in tax evasion case1h ago

Credit: John Spink / AJC

BREAKING: Saturday voting upheld in Georgia U.S. Senate runoff
4h ago

Credit: AP

Even if Georgia Tech loses to UGA, Jackets still have path to bowl
8h ago

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

South Georgia mother charged with murder in toddler’s death
4h ago

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

South Georgia mother charged with murder in toddler’s death
4h ago

Credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office / Channel 2 Action News

Life in prison without parole for man who ran over Douglas County grandmother
1h ago
The Latest
Ognacevic guides Lipscomb to 86-61 win over Covenant College
18m ago
GA Lottery
27m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Jumbo Bucks Lotto' game
28m ago
Featured

Credit: Jack Dempsey

Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges
51m ago
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top