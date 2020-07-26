Online classes could hit revenue for Georgia universities

Wrigley’s budget team later estimated that going all online would forfeit at least $479.3 million in revenue. The system, which will receive about $2 billion in state funds this budget year, lost or refunded more than $300 million during the spring and summer semesters due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Losing more revenue could be hard for the 330,000-student system, after lawmakers cut state funding by 10% as part of overall budget cuts and regents chose not to raise tuition in the spring.

In an email obtained by the AJC, Wrigley said that the $479 million figure is likely conservative, given that it’s unclear how many students will choose to attend the fall semester. He also says it could have a “significant impact on employment.”

System officials said the campus experience is important in response to questions about its approach to fall learning plans.

“We continue to evaluate options that support quality instruction and prioritize the health and safety of our faculty, staff and students,” said Aaron Diamant, the system’s spokesman. “While we successfully made the transition to online-only instruction last spring, we believe in the value and importance to students of the campus experience.”

