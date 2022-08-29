ajc logo
X

O'Neill's 3-run HR in 8th lifts Cardinals over Braves 6-3

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill watches his three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill watches his three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Georgia News
By STEVE OVERBEY, Associated Press
Updated 33 minutes ago
Tyler O’Neill hit a three-run homer to break an eighth-inning tie and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Atlanta Braves 6-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tyler O'Neill hit a three-run homer to break an eighth-inning tie and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Atlanta Braves 6-3 on Sunday night.

Tommy Edman pulled the Cardinals even with a leadoff homer in the eighth against A.J. Minter (5-4), who also gave up O'Neill's two-out drive to straightaway center field. Lars Nootbaar went deep with two outs in the sixth for the first hit off Braves starter Jake Odorizzi.

O'Neill entered on defense in the seventh and delivered the decisive blow his first time up — immediately after Minter struck out sluggers Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado with two runners aboard. St. Louis' rally was aided by third baseman Austin Riley's error.

O'Neill also drew a game-ending walk Saturday in a 6-5 victory for the Cardinals, who have won 12 of 15. They stayed six games in front of second-place Milwaukee in the NL Central.

Atlanta remained three games behind the first-place New York Mets in the NL East.

Dansby Swanson put Atlanta ahead 3-2 with a three-run homer off reliever Ryan Helsley in the seventh. But the Braves couldn't hold on and lost two of three in St. Louis after winning their previous five series.

Atlanta rookie Michael Harris II went 4 for 4.

Helsley (9-1) struck out three in 1 1/3 innings. Giovanny Gallegos pitched a scoreless ninth for his 13th save.

Nootbaar slammed a line drive down the left-field line to break a scoreless tie in the sixth, and Odorizzi never got another out. Three more hits in a row followed, and Arenado chased the right-hander with an RBI single.

Eddie Rosario and Harris singled in the seventh off St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright before Swanson went deep. Wainwright was charged with two runs and eight hits over 6 2/3 innings. He struck and five and did not walk a batter.

After a rain delay at the start, the 40-year-old righty made his 18th career start on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, the most of any active pitcher.

Odorizzi, acquired from Houston on Aug. 1 for reliever Will Smith, gave up two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings in his fifth start with the Braves.

BEST BUDDIES

Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina made their 322nd start together, second in major league history behind the Detroit battery of Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan, who amassed 324 starts together from 1963-75.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: OF Ronald Acuna Jr. was held out of the starting lineup for a second successive night to rest his sore right knee.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty will likely make his fifth and final rehab start Wednesday at Triple-A Memphis. He has been sidelined since June 27 with a right shoulder strain.

UP NEXT

Braves: LHP Max Fried (12-4, 2.52 ERA) faces Colorado RHP Jose Urena (2-5, 5.98) in the first of a three-game series Tuesday in Atlanta. Fried is 1-1 with a 2.86 ERA in four career appearances against the Rockies.

Cardinals: RHP Miles Mikolas (10-10, 3.35) takes on Reds RHP Chase Anderson (0-0, 0.00) in the opener of a three-game series Monday in Cincinnati. Mikolas is 3-4 with a 5.37 ERA in 14 games against the Reds and has not won in Cincinnati since April 4, 2018.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill is congratulated by first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill is congratulated by first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill is congratulated by first base coach Stubby Clapp (82) after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson watches his three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson watches his three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson watches his three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan scores during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan scores during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan scores during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, right, is congratulated by teammate Corey Dickerson (25) after scoring during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, right, is congratulated by teammate Corey Dickerson (25) after scoring during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan, right, is congratulated by teammate Corey Dickerson (25) after scoring during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, is congratulated by teammate Robbie Grossman (15) after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, is congratulated by teammate Robbie Grossman (15) after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson, right, is congratulated by teammate Robbie Grossman (15) after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley throws out St. Louis Cardinals' Corey Dickerson at first during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley throws out St. Louis Cardinals' Corey Dickerson at first during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley throws out St. Louis Cardinals' Corey Dickerson at first during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws to Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II during the third inning of a baseball game as the sun sets over Busch Stadium Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws to Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II during the third inning of a baseball game as the sun sets over Busch Stadium Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws to Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II during the third inning of a baseball game as the sun sets over Busch Stadium Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Editors' Picks
Braves pitcher Jackson Stephens diagnosed with mild concussion
7-year-old girl fatally shot during family gathering near Old Fourth Ward
9h ago
Braves closer Kenley Jansen blows save in costly, painful loss to Cardinals
2 Air France pilots suspended after fighting in cockpit
11h ago
2 Air France pilots suspended after fighting in cockpit
11h ago
Gridlock Guy: A trip to court and the extreme difficulty in deterring speeders
14h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
28m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
28m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 3 Night' game
34m ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top