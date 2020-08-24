O'Neal agrees to multiyear extension with Turner Sports

Besides his appearances on TNT's NBA studio shows, the agreement includes O'Neal's “The Big Podcast” moving to WarnerMedia next year, “Shaq Life” being renewed for a second season, and O'Neal appearing on CNN's New Year's Eve show mixing tracks as a DJ. It also includes him serving as an executive producer for some projects on Bleacher Report as well as a new show on the business of basketball on NBA TV.

“I definitely want to get a cartoon going,” O'Neal said. “Turner has a lot of entities under their umbrella. Who knows? I might have to put ”Kazaam" under the Turner Movie Classics library."

O'Neal's current focus, though, is on the NBA playoffs. While he has liked the quality of the basketball, he does miss the travel aspect of the postseason for teams.

“It has to be done, but playoff basketball is about the stories and overcoming things, now you don't have that,” he said. “Now you just have to have a guy go off. There's no travel, no wear and tear, You have to have your A game on.”