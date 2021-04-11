One of Georgia's last drive-ins had 'best year ever' in 2020

“There was a dance studio in Clarksville that couldn’t hold its indoor recitals, so they filmed them and we showed them on our big screen,” said Majors. “The turnout from friends and family of the dancers was so large, we had to break up the showings into two nights.”

The success of COVID vaccines will likely mean Georgians will see capacity restrictions ease during the summer months, and films like Warner Bros. “Godzilla vs. Kong” are scheduled to open at drive-ins as well as in indoor theaters.

But what Major has done with the Tiger, from retro camping units on the drive-in grounds to a 70-year-old barn recently transformed into a gorgeous AirBnB house, make it a unique destination for those looking to ease the transition from living room viewing to back to the communal experience of going to the movies.

“My wife’s dad opened (the Tiger Drive-In) in 1954, and the first movie they showed was ‘Thunder Road’ starring Robert Mitchum,” said Major. “We’ve opened every season with that movie. It’s sort of the history up here.”

Major noted that a Gainesville lawyer and “Thunder Road” super fan planned to bring a 1955 black Ford Thunderbird, completely recreated to look like the one in the movie, for the drive-ins reopening on March 26. It was unclear as to whether or not patrons will be able to drink from the customized liquor spigot underneath the vehicle.