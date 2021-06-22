ajc logo
X

One of Atlanta's oldest school buildings to be redeveloped

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Atlanta city leaders have approved a plan to restore and redevelop one of the city's oldest school buildings

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta city leaders have approved a plan to restore and redevelop one of the city’s oldest school buildings.

The Atlanta City Council on Monday voted to grant a permit to revamp the English Avenue Elementary School building.

Westside Development Partners plans to spend over $30 million on restoring the building for a community center, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The new facility would include offices, space for private events and a roof terrace. It would also provide workforce development services and training.

The school was built in 1910 in English Avenue, a westside neighborhood named after former Atlanta Mayor James English. The school closed in 1995. Notable alumni including musician Gladys Knight and businessman Herman Cain.

In Other News
1
The Varsity in Athens officially closes after almost 90 years but plans
2
Young and the Hawks visit Milwaukee to start Eastern Conference finals
3
Morton scheduled to start for Braves at Mets
4
GA Lottery
5
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top