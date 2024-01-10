One Championship confirms US return with fight cards in Denver and Atlanta in late 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One Championship is returning to the U.S. for two events in late 2024.

The Singapore-based mixed martial arts promotion will stage shows in Denver on Sept. 6 and in Atlanta on Nov. 8, chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced Wednesday.

One Championship made its long-awaited U.S. debut at a sold-out arena in a suburb of Denver last May. The upcoming show will be held in downtown Denver at Ball Arena, home of the NBA's Denver Nuggets and the NHL's Colorado Avalanche.