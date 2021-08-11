Omaha football player dies after medical emergency in heat

The temperature was 91 degrees with a heat index of 105 at the time Geiger collapsed.

Hoffman told the newspaper his son didn't practice Monday because his physician forgot to sign a form after Geiger's physical.

“He was a big kid,” Hoffman said, “but he was a healthy big kid.”

South High principal Jodi Pesek notified parents, students and faculty of Geiger's death in an email Wednesday. Counselors were made available at the school if students wanted to talk.

Geiger is at least the fourth high school football player in less than a month to die during a practice or conditioning session, according to media reports.

A 15-year-old in Macon, Georgia, died July 26 and a 16-year-old in Philadelphia died July 13, both after exerting themselves in hot conditions. A 15-year-old in Detroit died Saturday while doing conditioning drills with his team, though heat was not mentioned as a possible cause.

A college freshman at Virginia Union died Sunday after collapsing during a football practice. Heat was not cited as a cause.

From 1995-2020, 51 high school football players in the United States died from heat stroke during football-related activity, according to the University of North Carolina's National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research. There were three deaths attributed to heat stroke in 2020.

