Olympic silver medalist Schnell, Capobianco grab semifinal leads at US diving trials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Delaney Schnell led on the women's 10-meter tower after the semifinals, and Andrew Capobianco set the pace in men’s 3-meter springboard at the U.S. Olympic diving trials on Friday night.

Schnell is looking to add a second event to her schedule in Paris after qualifying in synchronized 10-meter with Jess Parratto.

A silver medalist with Parratto at the Tokyo Games, Schnell scored 325.95 points in the individual event to lead Daryn Wright by 18.10 heading into the Sunday final. Sophia McAfee was third with 275.10.