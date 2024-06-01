Olympic champ McLaughlin-Levrone runs 52.7 in first return to 400 hurdles in nearly two years

After her race at Morehouse College in Atlanta, she said she was pleased with her time, which was more than two seconds slower than her world record of 50.68.

“It's a progression,” she said. “Shaking the rust off after two years. I'll take a 52.7. Things to work on. We haven't had much hurdles practice, so there's a lot to improve.”

McLaughlin-Levrone's last 400 hurdles race was Aug. 8, 2022 in Hungary.

Before shutting things down due to injury last year, she won the U.S. championship in the 400 flat in 48.74 — a time that led the world in 2023 and made her the 10th fastest woman of all time at that distance. This year, she has been running exclusively in the United States, preparing for Olympic trials in June.

“I love racing and I love Europe, but in a year like this, coming off an injury last year, we just wanted to be safe,” she said. “Just playing it safe 'til we can get to the trials.”

