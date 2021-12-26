Oluokun's last-minute pick saves Falcons' win over Lions

The Lions answered with a 17-play drive that consumed 10 minutes, 26 seconds but stalled at the 5. Riley Patterson made a 26-yard field goal.

Without Goff, Detroit (2-12-1) couldn't maintain momentum gained by last week's surprising 30-12 win over Arizona. The Lions were called for six offside penalties.

Boyle completed 24 of 34 passes for 187 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The Lions also were without running back D’Andre Swift, who missed his fourth consecutive game with a sprained right shoulder. Swift was inactive despite returning to practice this week.

Detroit cornerback Amani Oruwariye was placed on injured reserve before the game with a thumb injury, ending his season.

Ryan completed 18 of 24 passes for 215 yards with one touchdown.

The Falcons finally earned their first true home win after five losses at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They were the designated home team for a win in London over the New York Jets.

FAKE PUNT

Lions punter Jack Fox completed a 21-yard pass to KhaDarel Hodge on a fake punt in the second quarter, moving Detroit to the Atlanta 24. Three plays later, Boyle completed the 20-yard scoring pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Fox has passed for 38 yards this season, the most for a Lions punter since Tom Skladany's 38 yards in 1980.

SHOES SAY IT ALL

Atlanta's do-it-all running back Cordarrelle Patterson didn't make the Pro Bowl despite excelling as a runner, receiver and return specialist. His 1,421 combined yards entering the game ranked fifth in the NFL.

Patterson made a comment about the Pro Bowl snub with a message written on a red cleat: "No Pro Bowl? No Problem!" A green Grinch was painted on his other shoe.

INJURY REPORT

Lions: RB Jason Cabinda did not return after leaving with a right knee injury in the first quarter. ... TE Shane Zylstra was carted off the field with an apparent left knee injury in the third quarter.

UP NEXT

Lions: play at Seattle next Sunday in their final road game of the season.

Falcons: visit Buffalo next Sunday.

