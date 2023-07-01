Olson leads Braves against the Marlins after 4-hit outing

Miami Marlins (48-35, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (54-27, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Eury Perez (5-1, 1.34 ERA, .98 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (7-6, 3.81 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 100 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -170, Marlins +144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Miami Marlins after Matt Olson had four hits on Friday in a 16-4 win over the Marlins.

Atlanta is 28-15 at home and 54-27 overall. Braves hitters have a collective .342 on-base percentage, the highest percentage in the majors.

Miami has a 48-35 record overall and a 23-19 record on the road. The Marlins have a 27-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the ninth time this season. The Braves are up 7-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. has 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 53 RBI for the Braves. Olson is 15-for-42 with four doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jorge Soler has 13 doubles, 22 home runs and 47 RBI while hitting .245 for the Marlins. Bryan De La Cruz is 14-for-41 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 9-1, .312 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

Marlins: 6-4, .270 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Dylan Lee: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jesse Chavez: 15-Day IL (shin), Max Fried: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Jacob Stallings: day-to-day (ankle), Yuli Gurriel: day-to-day (face), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 60-Day IL (forearm ), Matt Barnes: 15-Day IL (hip), Johnny Cueto: 60-Day IL (biceps), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.