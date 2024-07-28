Georgia News

Olson homers again but López leaves with injury as Braves rout Mets 9-2 for 4-game split

Matt Olson homered in consecutive games for the first time this season, and the Atlanta Braves overcame an injury to All-Star starter Reynaldo López in a 9-2 victory against the New York Mets
Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson hits a three-run home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson hits a three-run home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
By CHARLES O’BRIEN – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Olson homered in consecutive games for the first time this season, and the Atlanta Braves overcame an injury to All-Star starter Reynaldo López in a 9-2 victory against the New York Mets on Sunday.

Austin Riley, Orlando Arcia and Ramón Laureano also went deep for the Braves, who salvaged a four-game split after losing the first two games of the series. They hold the top National League wild card and moved 1 1/2 games ahead of New York for second place in the NL East.

López pitched three shutout innings, lowering his major league-leading ERA to 2.06, before exiting with right forearm tightness. Atlanta already has a string of star players on the injured list.

Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer and Tyrone Taylor doubled twice for New York. Hours before the game, the Mets completed a trade with Washington for outfielder Jesse Winker. He received a nice ovation from the Citi Field crowd before striking out as a pinch hitter in the eighth.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves pitcher Reynaldo López delivers against the New York Mets during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

New York Mets' Tyrone Taylor, center bottom, is tagged out by catcher Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, right, and called by umpire Ryan Additon, left, on a single by Ben Gamel during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

New York Mets' Tyrone Taylor, left, is tagged out by catcher Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, bottom right, and called by umpire Ryan Additon on a single by Ben Gamel during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Newly acquired New York Mets outfielder Jesse Winker watches from the dugout during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

New York Mets pitcher David Peterson delivers against the Atlanta Braves during the second inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia gestures after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud, left, and relief pitcher Jimmy Herget (64) shake hands after defeating the New York Mets in a baseball game, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley is congratulated by Adam Duvall (14) after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley hits a two-run home run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia gestures after hitting a home run against the New York Mets during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

New York Mets' Pete Alonso hits a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

New York Mets relief pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) stares at a ball after giving up a home run to Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

