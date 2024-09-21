Georgia News

Olson hits tiebreaking homer and Braves beat Marlins 6-2 to stay 2 back of Mets for wild card

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson hits a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI (AP) — Matt Olson broke a seventh-inning tie with a two-run homer and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 6-2 on Saturday to stay two games behind the New York Mets for the last National League wild card.

New York beat Philadelphia 6-3 at Citi Field, preventing the NL East-leading Phillies from clinching the division crown.

Gio Urshela and Jorge Soler also went deep for the Braves. Marcell Ozuna and Michael Harris II each had three hits.

Atlanta starter Max Fried allowed two runs — one earned — and five hits over six innings. Fried (10-10) walked one, struck out six and reached double-digit wins for the fourth time in his career.

Olson connected off reliever Lake Bachar (0-1), sending his 29th homer over the right-center wall to snap a 2-all tie. Later in the inning, Urshela chased Bachar with a two-run drive that landed in the left-field seats.

Pierce Johnson, Joe Jiménez and Raisel Iglesias each worked a scoreless inning in relief.

Olson hit an RBI single in the fifth that put the Braves ahead 2-1. Ozzie Albies singled and advanced on a walk to Ozuna before racing home on Olson’s line drive to left.

The Marlins tied it in the sixth when Jonah Bride scored from second on a throwing error by Albies at second base as he tried for a double play.

Derek Hill’s run-scoring triple in the first gave Miami a quick lead before Soler tied it with a leadoff homer against starter Adam Oller in the second.

Oller was lifted after 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander allowed two runs and eight hits. He walked two and struck out seven.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: RHP Reynaldo López (shoulder inflammation) played long toss in the latest step of his rehabilitation. López has been sidelined since Sept. 10.

Marlins: LHP Braxton Garrett will undergo an MRI after he experienced discomfort in the back of his elbow following his last bullpen session. Garrett has not pitched since June 17 because of a forearm flexor strain. He had been scheduled to start Sunday before geting scratched Friday.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.84 ERA) starts the series finale Sunday against RHP Darren McCaughan (0-0, 7.64).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson celebrates a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried aims a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna hits a single to left field during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Atlanta Braves' Jorge Soler celebrates after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson celebrates a two-run home run with Jorge Soler (2) during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Miami Marlins' Derek Hill hits a triple during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Adam Oller (77) aims a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

