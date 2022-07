Olson, Duvall go deep in Braves' 4-1 victory over Mets

Tyler Matzek (1-2) faced the minimum in 1 1/3 innings to earn the win on his bobblehead night. Collin McHugh pitched a clean seventh and faced four batters in the eighth before A.J. Minter earned his fourth save with a perfect ninth.

Braves starter Spencer Strider wasn’t as dominant as he was in his last two outings, when he struck out 23 in 12 innings, but the rookie still had plenty of velocity and movement on his pitches to keep the Mets on their heels. The right-hander gave up five hits and one run with three walks and eight strikeouts.

Strider, who threw 103 pitches in 4 2/3 innings, worked out of a jam with two runners in scoring position to end the fourth, getting Travis Jankowski to ground out, but he was less fortunate in the fifth. Brandon Nimmo walked, advanced on a wild pitch and scored when Francisco Lindor’s triple bounced past right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. to give the Mets a 1-0 lead.

The Braves improved to 22-8 against left-handed starters, best in the NL. They lead the NL with 136 homers and rank second in runs with 421.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Manager Buck Showalter said RF Starling Marte (left groin) felt better and planned to hit in the cage and run in the outfield. Marte has avoided the injured list after leaving last Saturday’s win over Miami.

Braves: Manager Brian Snitker said RHP Kenley Jansen (irregular heartbeat) is likely to come off the injured list Wednesday after missing 15 games. ... RHP Mike Soroka (right Achilles tendon) and RHP Kirby Yates (Tommy John surgery) both threw bullpen sessions in North Port, Florida, on Monday and had no issues.

NICE PLAY

Nimmo made a tough catch in center field, sprinting back and jumping against the wall to pull in Swanson’s long drive for the second out of the third.

IN THE LINEUP

Orlando Arcia got the start at 2B with Atlanta facing a lefty. Snitker said Robinson Canó will platoon at second with Arcia, with Canó starting against righties. Canó made his Atlanta debut Monday with two hits. Arcia went 0 for 3 on Tuesday.

ANOTHER CAPACITY CROWD

The Braves announced a crowd of 43,217, their 24th sellout of the season.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Charlie Morton (5-3, 4.21) ERA will face RHP Chris Bassitt (6-6, 3.94) in a 12:20 p.m. start to wrap up the three-game series.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves' Matt Olson hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) drives in a run with a triple in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates in the dugout with teammates after scoring on a Francisco Lindor triple in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo (9) makes a catch at the wall to retire Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson in the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (23) works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Combined Shape Caption New York Mets' Francisco Lindor reacts as he strikes out to end the Mets' half of the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Combined Shape Caption Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson slips to one knee while making a play on a ground ball by New York Mets Mark Canha during the first inning in a baseball game on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)