Olson 31st, 32nd homers, Riley's 3-run drive lead Braves over Diamondbacks 7-5

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Miguel Castro in the eighth inning, Matt Olson homered twice to raise his NL-best total to 32 and the major league-leading Atlanta Braves stopped a four-game skid with a 7-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.

Riley followed Michael Harris II's double and Ozzie Albies' walk with his fourth homer of the three-game series and 20th of the season, putting Atlanta (62-33) ahead 6-5. Riley has homered in three straight games four times in his big league career.

Olson had his 18th multihomer game and his fifth this season. He cut the Braves' deficit to 4-3 when he went deep off starter Zac Gallen in the seventh. After Riley homered off Castro (5-4), Olson homered on the fifth pitch from Kyle Nelson.

Kirby Yates (4-0) allowed Corbin Carroll's eighth-inning homer, the rookie's 19th this season. Raisel Iglesias worked around a walk and a single in the ninth, retiring Alek Thomas on a game-ending groundout with two on for his 17th save in 19 chances.

Dominic Canzone and Emmanuel Rivera hit back-to-back homers in the seventh off Spencer Strider for a 4-1 lead. Striker struck out 13 and walked one, allowing four runs and four hits in six-plus innings. He leads the major leagues with 189 strikeouts and has pitched 116 2/3 innings.

Galen retired his first 16 batters before Arcia homered. Gallen gave up three runs and five hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in seven innings.

Strider has eight double-digit strikeout games this season and 14 in his career. He began the day ranked second to Dwight Gooden's 17 for most double-digit strikeout games through 39 career starts.

Diamondbacks: LHP Tommy Henry (5-2, 3.89) will face RHP Ben Lively (4-5, 3.72) when Arizona begins a three-game series Friday at Cincinnati.

Braves: RHP Michael Soroka (1-1, 5.40 ERA) will face RHP Freddy Peralta (6-7, 4.41) when Atlanta opens a three-game series Friday at Milwaukee.

