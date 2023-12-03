Ole Miss to face Penn State in SEC-Big Ten Peach Bowl matchup of 10-2 teams

ATLANTA (AP) — No. 11 Mississippi will play No. 10 Penn State in the Dec. 30 Peach Bowl, giving the Rebels their second New Year's Six bowl in the last three seasons.

The Peach Bowl matchup between the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten will be the first meeting between the teams.

Ole Miss (10-2) will be making its third appearance in the Peach Bowl. The Rebels are 1-1 in the game, including a 42-3 loss to TCU following the 2014 season.