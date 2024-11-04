Georgia News
Ole Miss leading rusher Henry Parrish Jr. out with injury

Injured Mississippi running back Henry Parrish Jr. isn’t on the depth chart ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 2 Georgia
University of Mississippi running back Henry Parrish, Jr. (21) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma University on Saturday, October 26, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Sarah Warnock)

University of Mississippi running back Henry Parrish, Jr. (21) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma University on Saturday, October 26, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Sarah Warnock) (AP)
20 minutes ago

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Injured Mississippi running back Henry Parrish Jr. isn't on the depth chart ahead of Saturday's game against No. 2 Georgia.

Parrish went down with what appeared to be a serious left leg injury in the 16th-ranked Rebels' win over Arkansas. The depth chart Monday only indicated either Ulysses Bentley IV, Matt Jones or Domonique Thomas would start in Saturday's game with the Bulldogs.

"Yeah, he’s out. That’s all I’ve got,” Kiffin told reporters on Sunday regarding Parrish. He didn't offer any more details Monday on the Miami transfer's injury.

Parrish is sixth in the Southeastern Conference in rushing with 678 yards and 10 touchdowns.

“We’re going to need some guys to step up,” Kiffin said on Monday. "That’s a big loss for us. He’d done well for us this year with the ball and in protection.

“Teams face adversity and that (running back) room’s facing it.”

Thomas, a Georgia State transfer, ran 10 ties for 41 yards in Parrish's absence against Arkansas. He has run for 131 yards and a touchdown this season.

Jones has gained 222 yards with three scores while Bentley has 185 yards and a TD.

___

Mississippi running back Henry Parrish, Jr. (21) pushes over the goal line to score the first touchdown of the game during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Sarah Warnock)

AP

