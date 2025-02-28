Georgia News
Old Dominion plays Georgia Southern after Cunningham's 21-point game

Old Dominion faces the Georgia Southern Eagles after Simone Cunningham scored 21 points in the Monarchs' 81-65 victory against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Old Dominion Monarchs (17-13, 9-8 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (13-17, 5-12 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

The Eagles are 7-6 on their home court. Georgia Southern is 7-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Monarchs are 9-8 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion is fourth in the Sun Belt giving up 65.0 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

Georgia Southern is shooting 40.3% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 39.8% Old Dominion allows to opponents. Old Dominion averages 67.1 points per game, 1.9 more than the 65.2 Georgia Southern allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicole Gwynn is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Eagles. McKenna Eddings is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

En'Dya Buford is shooting 40.4% and averaging 12.7 points for the Monarchs. Simaru Fields is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

