Old Dominion Monarchs take on the Georgia State Panthers on 4-game slide

By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago

Georgia State Panthers (12-16, 7-8 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (11-17, 7-8 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Monarchs -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion aims to stop its four-game losing streak when the Monarchs play Georgia State.

The Monarchs have gone 7-8 at home. Old Dominion allows 73.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Panthers are 7-8 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Old Dominion is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Old Dominion allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Durugordon is averaging 15.5 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Monarchs. Robert Davis Jr. is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

Malachi Brown is averaging 8.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Panthers. Cesare Edwards is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

