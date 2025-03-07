Old Dominion Monarchs play in Sun Belt Tournament against the Georgia State Panthers

Georgia State Panthers (16-15, 9-10 Sun Belt) vs. Old Dominion Monarchs (17-14, 9-9 Sun Belt)
Pensacola, Florida; Friday, 12:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on Georgia State in the Sun Belt Tournament.
The Monarchs are 9-9 against Sun Belt opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Old Dominion is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Panthers are 9-10 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.
Old Dominion scores 67.5 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 67.4 Georgia State gives up. Georgia State has shot at a 38.8% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.
The teams did not play each other during the regular season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Simaru Fields is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 11.4 points. En'Dya Buford is shooting 40.0% and averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.
Mya Williams is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.9 points. Mikyla Tolivert is shooting 42.4% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 70.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.
Panthers: 6-4, averaging 62.6 points, 24.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 13.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Keep Reading
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
It’s Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators will vote on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.