Old Dominion hosts Georgia Southern after Buford's 32-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-16, 4-11 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (15-13, 7-8 Sun Belt)
Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion plays Georgia Southern after En'Dya Buford scored 32 points in Old Dominion's 95-88 victory against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.
The Monarchs are 9-6 on their home court. Old Dominion averages 66.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.
The Eagles are 4-11 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 65.8 points per game and is shooting 40.5%.
Old Dominion's average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Old Dominion allows.
The Monarchs and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Simaru Fields is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 11.5 points. Buford is averaging 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.
Nicole Gwynn is averaging 12.6 points for the Eagles. Indya Green is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.
Eagles: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Keep Reading
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Migrants allegedly lured to Georgia with fake job offers notch court win
The workers who say they were lured to work at Georgia factories under false pretenses also asked for justice at a recent Atlanta event.
Featured
Credit: Ben Gray
This Republican says Georgia needs migrants in the workforce
A Republican-backed bill in the Georgia General Assembly would advocate for Georgia businesses seeking legal migrant workers.
In 1961, Malcolm X took an eye-opening trip to Atlanta
Malcolm X had been a public critic of King and rejected the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s direction on race relations.
What to know before the Atlanta United season opener Saturday
A fan’s guide to traffic, parking, safety and weather for the first Atlanta United match of the season with an expected sellout crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.