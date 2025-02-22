Georgia News
Georgia News

Old Dominion hosts Georgia Southern after Buford's 32-point game

By The Associated Press
49 minutes ago

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-16, 4-11 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (15-13, 7-8 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion plays Georgia Southern after En'Dya Buford scored 32 points in Old Dominion's 95-88 victory against the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Monarchs are 9-6 on their home court. Old Dominion averages 66.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.6 points per game.

The Eagles are 4-11 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 65.8 points per game and is shooting 40.5%.

Old Dominion's average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Old Dominion allows.

The Monarchs and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simaru Fields is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 11.5 points. Buford is averaging 14.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Nicole Gwynn is averaging 12.6 points for the Eagles. Indya Green is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 66.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

More Stories

Keep Reading

State. Sen. John F. Kennedy, R-Macon, speaks on a bill he sponsored to rewrite Georgia’s litigation rules to limit lawsuits during Senate debate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Friday, February 21, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia bill to limit lawsuits advances after Kemp makes concession to Republican senators

Migrants allegedly lured to Georgia with fake job offers notch court win

The workers who say they were lured to work at Georgia factories under false pretenses also asked for justice at a recent Atlanta event.

The Latest

Placeholder Image

James Madison hosts Holiman and Georgia Southern

49m ago

Kennesaw State hosts New Mexico State following Filipovity's 20-point outing

49m ago

George leads Georgia Tech against Boston College after 26-point game

49m ago

Featured

State Rep. Matt Reeves, R-Duluth, introduces himself while attending an AAPI mental health event at Norcross High School on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray

This Republican says Georgia needs migrants in the workforce

A Republican-backed bill in the Georgia General Assembly would advocate for Georgia businesses seeking legal migrant workers.

In 1961, Malcolm X took an eye-opening trip to Atlanta

Malcolm X had been a public critic of King and rejected the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s direction on race relations.

What to know before the Atlanta United season opener Saturday

A fan’s guide to traffic, parking, safety and weather for the first Atlanta United match of the season with an expected sellout crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.