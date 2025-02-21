Old Dominion faces Georgia State, looks to end 4-game slide

The Monarchs are 7-8 in home games. Old Dominion is ninth in the Sun Belt in team defense, allowing 73.0 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

The Panthers are 7-8 in Sun Belt play. Georgia State ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Nicholas McMullen averaging 6.5.

Old Dominion is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Georgia State allows to opponents. Georgia State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Old Dominion gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Davis Jr. is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Monarchs. Sean Durugordon is averaging 17.7 points and 10.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cesare Edwards is shooting 51.9% and averaging 16.2 points for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.