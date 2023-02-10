X
Old Dominion defeats Georgia State 63-60

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Led by Tyreek Scott-Grayson's 16 points, the Old Dominion Monarchs defeated the Georgia State Panthers 63-60 on Thursday night

ATLANTA (AP) — Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 16 points as Old Dominion beat Georgia State 63-60 on Thursday night.

Scott-Grayson was 6 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Monarchs (15-10, 7-6 Sun Belt Conference). Mekhi Long added 13 points while going 4 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 6 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Chaunce Jenkins shot 4 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

Ja'Heim Hudson finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Panthers (10-15, 3-10). Georgia State also got 15 points and five assists from Dwon Odom. In addition, Jamaine Mann had 12 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

