ajc logo
X

Old Dominion beats Georgia Southern 81-75 in OT

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Led by Ben Stanley's 22 points, the Old Dominion Monarchs defeated the Georgia Southern Eagles 81-75 in overtime on Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Ben Stanley's 22 points helped Old Dominion defeat Georgia Southern 81-75 in overtime on Saturday.

Stanley went 10 of 18 from the field for the Monarchs (10-6, 2-2 Sun Belt). Tyreek Scott-Grayson scored 18 points and added eight rebounds. Chaunce Jenkins shot 5 of 13 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Kaden Archie led the Eagles (10-7, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Tyren Moore added 12 points for Georgia Southern. Kamari Brown also put up 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Billy Schuerman

Mayor: Teacher shot by 6-year-old 'red flag for the country'2h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Tech adds transfer wide receiver
4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

GBI: Athens police fatally shoot man during stolen car investigation
2h ago

Credit: Susan Walsh

Musk says he can't get fair trial in California, wants Texas
1h ago

Credit: Susan Walsh

Musk says he can't get fair trial in California, wants Texas
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

Report: ‘Stranger Things’ cast receiving massive pay raises for final season
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez

Dawgs' Jalen Carter aims to wreck one last game in CFP final
34m ago
CFP Notebook: Hamlin's collapse resonates with TCU, Georgia
38m ago
Kugel, Lofton spark Florida to 82-75 win over Georgia, White
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Photos: Bulldogs arrive for national championship game
23h ago
One beloved Georgia bulldog will miss the college championship game
Everything you need to know about Georgia vs. TCU
22h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top