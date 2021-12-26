Old Christmas trees in Georgia county, city to become mulch

The "Bring One for the Chipper" event is sponsored by the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County. Collected trees, without ornaments and tinsel, will go through a recycling process to make mulch and potting soil, The Valdosta Daily Times reported.

City residents can drop off their trees at Mathis Auditorium or place trees by the street on the day of residential sanitation pickup. County residents can drop off trees at Deep South Collection Center, Advanced Disposal Lakes Collection Center or Advanced Disposal Pine Grove Collection Center. Trees dropped off at county sites will be accepted during center hours.