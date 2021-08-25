Old Alabama fossil plant's smokestacks toppled by dynamite

Once charges were set, workers toppled the structures in mere seconds at the Colbert Fossil Plant, which operated in northwest Alabama for more than six decades beginning in 1955. TVA said the project was part of its move away from coal toward cleaner fuel options.

Video of the implosion captured a man counting down and then yelling: "Fire in the hole. Light it up, Roger," referring to Roger Homrich, owner of the demolition contracting firm Homrich, based in Michigan.