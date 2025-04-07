Georgia News
Okongwu, Young help Hawks beat Jazz 147-134

Onyeka Okongwu had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Trae Young added 23 points and 15 assists and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Jazz 147-134, extending Utah’s losing streak to nine games
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)
52 minutes ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Onyeka Okongwu had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Trae Young added 23 points and 15 assists and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Jazz 147-134 on Sunday night, extending Utah's losing streak to nine games.

Caris LeVert scored 21, Dyson Daniels 19 and Vit Krejci made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points on 6-of-6 shooting for the Hawks, who never trailed.

Young set up Okongwu for a layup and then fed Terance Mann for a three-point play to spark a 9-0 run that made it 131-114 when Mann threw down a put-back dunk with 7:54 to play.

Keyonte George led the Jazz with a career-high 35 points, including seven 3s. Collin Sexton added 27 points and Isaiah Collier scored 17 with 12 assists. Collier's 446 assists this season are the most by a rookie since Ja Morant had 488 in the 2019-20 season.

Takeaways

Jazz: Utah has lost at least eight consecutive games three times since mid-January and had one win in its last 20. The Jazz haven't won back-to-back games since road wins over the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic on Jan. 4 and 5.

Hawks: Atlanta was hot shooting the ball throughout the game, shooting 57% from the field and hitting 22 of 41 (53%) from 3-point range, but was porous defensively. Utah was 45-of-87 (52%) shooting, made 20 3s and scored 23 points more than its season average.

Key moment

Young hit a 3-pointer from the logo to give the Hawks a 15-point lead with four minutes to play.

Key stat

The Jazz gave up 81 first-half points to the Hawks, the second consecutive half in which Utah’s opponent scored at least 80. The Indiana Pacers scored 83 points in the second half of their 140-112 win over Utah on Friday.

Up next

The Jazz return home to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. The Hawks kickoff a three-game road trip Tuesday against the Orlando Magic.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) attempts a floater against Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher, left, attempts a shot against Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (19) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) drives to the basket against Atlanta Hawks guard Terance Mann (14), forward Onyeka Okongwu, left, and guard Caris LeVert (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) reacts after scoring a basket and getting fouled during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Atlanta Hawks guard Vit Krejci (27) attempts a 3-pointer against Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) attempts a layup during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, April 6, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Colin Hubbard)

