Oklahoma City takes road win streak into matchup with Atlanta

The Hawks are 13-14 on their home court. Atlanta averages 29.3 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by Trae Young with 11.4.

The Thunder are 21-7 on the road. Oklahoma City ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 26.5 assists per game led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaging 6.2.

The 116.6 points per game the Hawks average are 10.6 more points than the Thunder give up (106.0). The Thunder average 118.6 points per game, 0.6 fewer than the 119.2 the Hawks give up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 23.9 points and 11.4 assists for the Hawks. Dyson Daniels is averaging 15.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.2 steals over the last 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Thunder. Aaron Wiggins is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 121.5 points, 43.5 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points per game.

Thunder: 8-2, averaging 125.6 points, 46.6 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Kobe Bufkin: out for season (shoulder), Vit Krejci: out (back), Jalen Johnson: out for season (shoulder).

Thunder: Nikola Topic: out for season (acl), Ajay Mitchell: out (toe).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.