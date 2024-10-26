Georgia News

Oklahoma City plays Atlanta for cross-conference game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Atlanta Hawks (2-0, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0, second in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City and Atlanta play in non-conference action.

Oklahoma City went 57-25 overall with a 33-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Thunder gave up 112.7 points per game while committing 18.8 fouls last season.

Atlanta went 36-46 overall, 22-30 in Eastern Conference action and 15-26 on the road a season ago. The Hawks averaged 118.3 points per game last season, 50.2 in the paint, 17.2 off of turnovers and 13.4 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Thunder: Kenrich Williams: out (knee), Isaiah Hartenstein: out (hand), Jaylin Williams: out (hamstring), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl).

Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hamstring), Seth Lundy: day to day (ankle), Dominick Barlow: day to day (back), Cody Zeller: day to day (personal), Kobe Bufkin: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

